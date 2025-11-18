India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Telecast: India take on Bangladesh in an inconsequential AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match in Dhaka on Tuesday. India's qualification hopes ended with their 1-2 loss against Singapore and they currently have 2 points from 4 matches. Even if India win all of their remaining matches, they will only reach 8 points - something that Singapore and Hong Kong have already achieved. Bangladesh also have two points from 4 matches.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will be played on Tuesday, November 18 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will be held at the Dhaka National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)