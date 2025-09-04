India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India take on Afghanistan in their last match of Group B on Thursday, aiming to qualify for the for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Playoff Stage. The Blue Tigers have won one and lost one game so far at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan. In their opening clash, defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali were on the scoresheet for India as they beat Tajikistan 2-1. However, Khalid Jamil's men were given a reality check by the regional powerhous, Iran, a 0-3 defeat, in their previous match.

India are tied on points with Tajikistan, and the former are ahead by virtue of a better head-to-head record. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be keen to bow out with a win.

When will the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match will be played on Thursday, September 4.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match will be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match start?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match will be broadcast on Sports 18 (HD and SD).

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match?

The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup match will be streamed live on JioHotstra app and website.

(All details as per the information provided by the broadcaster)