The Indian U20 women's football team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on November 29 and December 2 at the FC Madras Academy in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Both matches, being held during the FIFA women's international match window, will be played behind closed doors and will kick off at 5pm IST. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 24-member squad for the two games, which will form part of India's preparations for the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

The Young Tigresses have been drawn with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the Asian Cup.

Uzbekistan have also qualified for the same tournament and have been placed in Group B with DPR Korea, Korea Republic and Jordan.

The Indian team has been camping at the FC Madras Academy since November 11. Last month, the Young Tigresses played two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 in Shymkent, winning 3-2 and drawing 1-1.

The 24-member squad: Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Saroj, Monisha Singha, Neha.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

