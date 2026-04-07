The Indian Under-17 women's football team will play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi from April 11 to 17 and head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad for the tour. The games will be held on April 11, 14 and 17. All three matches will be played at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi. The Young Tigresses, who are preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China this year, reached Sochi late on Monday night.

Last month, they travelled to Yangon to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both (2-0 and 3-2). Following their return, Conti's side continued with a training camp in Bengaluru.

In the Asian Cup in Suzhou, India will take on Australia (May 2), Japan (May 5) and Lebanon (May 8) in Group B.

All matches will take place at 14:30 hrs (IST).

India U17 women's 23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Joya, Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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