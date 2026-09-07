India qualified for the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament for the first time in 20 years after a commanding 3-0 win over Bangladesh in their final group match of the qualifying event on Sunday. The win, their second in the qualifiers, took India to six points from three matches. They had to wait for the result of Syria vs Uzbekistan match played later on Sunday to know their fate. With Syria losing 0-3 to Uzbekistan, India finished second in Group B and qualified for the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament after 20 years as one of the seven best runners-up teams across the eight groups. India last played in the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament in 2006.

Uzbekistan also qualified as group toppers with nine points. Syria finished third with three points, and bottom-placed Bangladesh were relegated to the Development Phase after losing all three games. The main tournament will be held in China from March 24 to April 10, 2027.

Danny Meitei Laishram opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Vishal Yadav doubled India's advantage with an acrobatic finish on the hour mark. Substitute Md Arbash then sealed the contest with a powerful strike in the 79th minute.

The match began on an even keel, with neither side able to establish control during the opening exchanges.

India took the lead in the 25th minute through an excellent piece of coordinated pressing and attacking play. Danny put Md Abdul Riyad Fahim under pressure and forced the Bangladesh defender into conceding possession cheaply to Hateem Ali.

The Indian striker displayed excellent awareness as he took on two defenders before laying the ball off for the unmarked Danny inside the penalty area. Danny kept his composure and applied the finish to put India ahead in the crucial contest.

The goal lifted the Blue Colts, who began dictating the tempo, retaining possession and patiently probing for a second. Danny nearly doubled the advantage in the 34th minute when his looping free-kick dipped dangerously towards goal, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Raj Chowdhury remained alert and made the save.

India resumed after the interval in the same manner in which they had ended the first half, keeping Bangladesh under pressure and searching for another goal.

The second goal arrived in the 60th minute. A long throw into the penalty area was flicked on by Rishikanta towards Vishal, who produced an acrobatic finish to beat Chowdhury and stun the Bangladesh defence.

Bangladesh attempted to mount a comeback after falling two goals behind and began playing with greater aggression. India remained organised at the back, though, absorbing the pressure without allowing their opponents a way back into the match.

India head coach Mahesh Gawali introduced Md Arbash and Prashan Jajo in the 72nd minute, replacing Danny and Vishal. The change soon paid off as Arbash put the result beyond doubt seven minutes later.

Yaipharemba Chingakham initiated the move before India exchanged a series of passes to unlock the Bangladesh defence. Arbash completed the attack with a powerful left-footed strike into the roof of the net, making it 3-0.

Gawali made three further changes during the closing stages, introducing Aniket Yadav, Omang Dodum and Daniyal Makakmayum as India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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