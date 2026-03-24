The Indian Under-20 men's football team has arrived in Maldives for the SAFF Championship and will square off against traditional foes Pakistan in its opening match in Male on Thursday. After this game, the Blue Colts will face Bangladesh on March 28 in the Group B of the tournament that kicked off on Monday. Both matches will be played at the National Stadium. Group A consists of hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will take place on April 1. The final will be held on April 3.

"This is a very important and prestigious tournament for us. All teams are very competitive. We have to perform well," India U20 head coach Mahesh Gawali said.

The 23-strong squad has also begun training to adjust to the humidity and coastal weather expected to test all participating sides.

"It's not that we are the only team that is going to play in such conditions. So we have to be ready," Gawali said.

India's squad for SAFF U20 Championship: Goalkeepers: Alsabith ST, Pranav Sundarraman, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Jodric Abranches, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Usham Singh Thoungamba, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Mid-fielders: Aniket Yadav, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Md Arbash, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam.

Forwards: Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Samson Ahongshangbam, Tanbir Dey.

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