India Emerge Group Winners To Qualify For AFC U-16 Finals

Updated: 22 September 2019 21:28 IST

The Indian colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, finished on 7 points from 3 matches -- the same as Uzbekistan but qualified as group winners.

India U-16 team were held to a draw in their final fixture. © Twitter

The India U-16 team played out a 1-1 draw against hosts Uzbekistan on Sunday to finish on top of Group B and qualify for the AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020. The Indian colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, finished on 7 points from 3 matches -- the same as Uzbekistan -- but qualified as group winners by virtue of better goal difference (+10) in comparison to Uzbekistan's goal difference of +3. India had earlier beaten Turkmenistan U-16, and Bahrain U-16 by identical 5-0 margins.

India gained the lead in the 68th minute when Sridarth tapped the ball home off a rebound, but even with the hosts levelling at the 81st minute, the Indians were not overawed despite a hostile crowd backing the Uzbeks.

This is India's third consecutive entry to the AFC U-16 Championships, and 9th overall. Since 2011, this is India's 4th entry to the AFC U-16 Championships, the previous ones being in 2011, 2015, and in 2017.

Only last year, the India U-16 boys suffered a heart-breaking loss to Korea Republic in the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championships, where they were a match away from a direct qualification to the next FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes applauded the effort from his team. "I am extremely proud of my boys," he stated moments after India's qualification.

"There has been a lot of hard work put in, and every support staff, and player deserves equal credit," he added.

"The efforts put in by AIFF at the youth level by providing us continuous exposure tours with help from SAI has helped the boys mature.

"But the real challenge begins now. Last year, we suffered a heartbreak in the quarterfinals against Korea Republic. Our preparation for the AFC U-16 Finals has already begun with the final whistle," he added.

