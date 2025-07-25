Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Jeremie Frimpong reflected on his move to Liverpool. The Dutch full-back spoke about how smoothly the transfer came together, shared his ambitions for the years ahead at Anfield, and delivered a message of gratitude and commitment to the Liverpool supporters. Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Jeremie Frimpong expressed his pride after signing for Liverpool:

"Thank you. It is an honour to be here at Liverpool. My family and my partner are very excited for me. I'm truly grateful and looking forward to what lies ahead."

On how quickly his Liverpool move came together:

"It all happened quite smoothly. When Liverpool showed interest, for me it was a no-brainer. I told my agents - whatever it takes, just get it done."

On his long-term aspirations at Liverpool:

"I want to look at my tablet in five years and be able to say - I won this trophy, that trophy, and more. Then, talk to my family, friends, and teammates and say - we have had a great five years. That's the goal."

He also shared a heartfelt message for the Liverpool fans:

"To all the Liverpool fans - I am going to give my all. My energy, my work rate - everything I have. Hopefully, we can win together, celebrate together, and experience it all as one. I'm just excited to be here. Thank you for welcoming me. I won't let you down, and I'll bring the energy you expect."

