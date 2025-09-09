Hungary vs Portugal Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Portugal take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, hoping to maintain their 100 per cent win record in the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 2016 European champions kicked off their campaign with a 5-0 win against Armenia, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix bagging a brace each. Ronaldo's goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men's international football to 140 and underlined his enduring motivation to keep setting benchmarks before his storied career comes to an end. Next year would likely be Ronaldo's last chance to win it when the tournament is staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

When will the Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match be played?

The Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Wednesday, September 10 (IST).

Where will the Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match be played?

The Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

What time will the Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match start?

The Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match?

The Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match?

The Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)