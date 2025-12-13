Lionel Messi's much-hyped visit to the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday lasted 22 minutes - just enough to underline everything that is wrong with Indian football and the state administration's mismanagement. What was billed as a historic celebration of the game's greatest icon degenerated into a spectacular breakdown of planning, policing, and priorities, as angry fans ran riot at the venue after failing to get even a glimpse of their favourite superstar from Argentina. The chaos was almost ironic.

Messi's second visit to Kolkata - part of a four-city India tour with Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi to follow - came against the backdrop of the Indian football team's alarming slide to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings, its lowest since October 2016.

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi arrived just as the sport in the country hit rock bottom, with the domestic calendar in limbo and governance in disarray. The events at the Salt Lake Stadium summed it up better than any ranking ever could.

What was meant to be a red-letter day for the City of Joy turned into a nightmare by noon.

About 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid Rs 4,000 to rs 12,000 - and in some cases up to Rs 20,000 in the black market - watched helplessly as a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security personnel, and assorted hangers-on more interested in selfies than crowd control surrounded Messi.

The build-up had been electrifying, with fans spending sleepless nights to catch his midnight arrival and then making a beeline to the stadium from early morning. The gates were opened at 8 a.m.

Over 50,000 fans packed the stadium, chanting "Messi, Messi" as former footballers from Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour FC - all sporting No. 10 jerseys - played a 35-minute exhibition match.

At 11:30 a.m., the G.O.A.T. arrived dressed in black and stepped out of a white Audi to thunderous applause, and the stadium literally shook. Messi was flanked by longtime Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Argentina World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.

Then it all began to unravel.

Within minutes, Messi was surrounded by a bevy of politicians, police officers, VIPs, and their aides, forming a human blockade that ensured the paying public saw everything except Messi.

Messi looked confused and bemused, gamely signing autographs for former players while attempting a slow circuit of the ground. The situation only worsened.

Promoter Satadru Dutta, his voice choking, repeatedly pleaded over the public address system: "Please leave him alone. Please vacate the ground." The appeals fell on deaf ears as dignitaries continued to pile on, and Messi was virtually camouflaged amid a swarm of bodyguards and officials.

