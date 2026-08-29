Bayer Leverkusen did it a couple of seasons ago, yet beating Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title is extremely tricky. Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern have further become a ruthless machine that refuses to give opponents the chances to catch up. As the Bundesliga 2026-27 season starts, Borussia Dortmund is once again seen as the side closest to stopping the Bavarian juggernaut. During NDTV's visit to Germany, we spoke to two Bundesliga legends - Roman Weidenfeller and Claudio Pizarro - about what it would take for Dortmund to beat Bayern in the race for the league title this season. The answers were quite intriguing.

For former Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen forward Pizarro, the secret to challenging the top of German football comes down to a single word: consistency.

Pizarro highlighted that staying competitive across a gruelling campaign isn't just about playing scintillating football every weekend; it is about grinding out results when performance levels drop.

"You have to be consistent. What is crucial this season is playing well, avoiding injuries, and finding ways to take points from games where you perform poorly. Consistency across the entire season is key to catching Bayern, because they always find a way to win matches, collect points, and stay at the top. To compete, you must stay consistent, keep the squad fit, and play good football," said Pizarro.

"You always want to beat Bayern," Pizarro said when asked about his experience of playing against Bayern. "It is the biggest match, beating the best team gives you immense confidence. When you are on the Bayern side, you know every opponent will deliver their best performance of the season against you, so you must always be ready. For any other club, putting in a top performance against Bayern and taking points is massive," he added.

While Pizarro focused on operational consistency, legendary Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Weidenfeller said that squad evolution and the emotional spark are required to build something special.

Looking at Dortmund's roster for the season, Weidenfeller drew direct parallels to the twin Bundesliga titles under Jurgen Klopp (in 2011 and 2012) where a young, hungry team defied expectations to claim the Meisterschale.

" The Dortmund team is new. They have built a very young squad. They have good ideas and have recruited great players from Greece and the Netherlands. It reminds me of Jurgen Klopp's time in 2010-11 when a new team full of young players was created-that is an art form in Dortmund. They bring fresh energy and give youngsters a chance to play, and the youth give that back to the fans. They play with heart and all their energy, leaving everything on the pitch. That is what the supporters want to see, and I think it is the right path forward," said Weidenfeller.

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