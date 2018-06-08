 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Football

Intercontinental Cup: Kenya Outclass Chinese Taipei To Set Summit Clash Against India

Updated: 08 June 2018 22:55 IST

Kenya will clash against hosts India in the final on June 10.

Intercontinental Cup: Kenya Outclass Chinese Taipei To Set Summit Clash Against India
Kenya tried to break the Chinese Taipei defence early. © AIFF

Kenya booked final berth in the Intercontinental Cup, after the Harambee Stars outclassed Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Friday. Kenya, thus set up the summit clash against India slated on June 10. A splendid second half performance by Kenyans led them to the win against a tough Chinese Taipei side that tested the dexterity of the Kenyan attacking pressure in the first half, but succumbed to the relentless attacks in the second half, conceding four goals.

Kenya tried to break the Chinese Taipei defence early on but the Asian side held them at bay with initiating counter attacks of their own. In the 20th minute, Kenya missed a chance from close range to ahead and six minutes later it was their opponents, Chinese Taipei that failed to get the most out of a defensive error.

Both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging as the scoreline read 0-0.

Changing over, Kenya attacked with a rejuvenated will. And in the 52nd minute, Odhiambo Dennis broke the deadlock when his rasping shot went inside the Chinese Taipei net after a tacky play around the box to make the scoreline read 1-0.

Two minutes later, Jockins Atudo doubled Kenya's lead from the penalty spot after the Harambee Stars were awarded the spot kick for a foul by Chinese Taipei.

Under five minutes, Kenya changed the complexion of the game and hunted for the third goal. In the 69thminute, Timothy Otieno broke free of the Chinese Taipei defence line and slotted home to make it 3-0 for Kenya.

Kenya pressed to add more gloss to the scoreline and added another in the 87th minute but failed to add more to their tally as the full-time scoreline read 4-0 in their favour.

Comments
Topics : Kenya India Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kenya will clash against hosts India in the final on June 10
  • Kenya tried to break the Chinese Taipei defence early
  • In the 52nd minute Odhiambo Dennis broke the deadlock
Related Articles
Intercontinental Cup: Kenya Outclass Chinese Taipei To Set Summit Clash Against India
Intercontinental Cup: Kenya Outclass Chinese Taipei To Set Summit Clash Against India
Sunil Chhetri Disgusted As Fan Throws Indian Flag On Him For Autograph
Sunil Chhetri Disgusted As Fan Throws Indian Flag On Him For Autograph
Sunil Chhetri Thanks Fans For Overwhelming Support
Sunil Chhetri Thanks Fans For Overwhelming Support
When Sania Mirza Asked Sunil Chhetri For Football Match Tickets
When Sania Mirza Asked Sunil Chhetri For Football Match Tickets
Intercontinental Cup 2018: New Zealand Stun Lackluster India 2-1
Intercontinental Cup 2018: New Zealand Stun Lackluster India 2-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.