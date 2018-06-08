Intercontinental Cup: Kenya Outclass Chinese Taipei To Set Summit Clash Against India

Kenya booked final berth in the Intercontinental Cup , after the Harambee Stars outclassed Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Friday. Kenya, thus set up the summit clash against India slated on June 10. A splendid second half performance by Kenyans led them to the win against a tough Chinese Taipei side that tested the dexterity of the Kenyan attacking pressure in the first half, but succumbed to the relentless attacks in the second half, conceding four goals.

Kenya tried to break the Chinese Taipei defence early on but the Asian side held them at bay with initiating counter attacks of their own. In the 20th minute, Kenya missed a chance from close range to ahead and six minutes later it was their opponents, Chinese Taipei that failed to get the most out of a defensive error.

Both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging as the scoreline read 0-0.

Changing over, Kenya attacked with a rejuvenated will. And in the 52nd minute, Odhiambo Dennis broke the deadlock when his rasping shot went inside the Chinese Taipei net after a tacky play around the box to make the scoreline read 1-0.

Two minutes later, Jockins Atudo doubled Kenya's lead from the penalty spot after the Harambee Stars were awarded the spot kick for a foul by Chinese Taipei.

Under five minutes, Kenya changed the complexion of the game and hunted for the third goal. In the 69thminute, Timothy Otieno broke free of the Chinese Taipei defence line and slotted home to make it 3-0 for Kenya.

Kenya pressed to add more gloss to the scoreline and added another in the 87th minute but failed to add more to their tally as the full-time scoreline read 4-0 in their favour.