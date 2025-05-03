Bayern Munich and Harry Kane's German Bundesliga title party was delayed by at least a day after RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen scored a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 home draw on Saturday. With Kane sitting in the stands due to a yellow card suspension, Bayern fell two down by half-time, Leipzig scoring twice in teaming rain in Saxony through Benjamin Sesko and Lucas Klostermann. Bayern then scored twice in 46 seconds through Eric Dier and Michael Olise to level things up with just under 30 minutes remaining.

Leroy Sane looked to have completed the comeback and clinch the title, hitting an unstoppable shot from the right of goal on the 83rd-minute mark.

But Poulsen, subbed on with 30 minutes to go, chipped the ball over Urbig in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a draw.

The result keeps Bayer Leverkusen's slim chances of defending their Bundesliga title alive.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen play at Freiburg on Sunday and need to win their three remaining games, with Bayern, who have a significant goal difference advantage, needing just a point to lift the title.

Leipzig grabbed the lead 11 minutes in when Sesko pounced on a mistake from visiting 'keeper Jonas Urbig, who was slipped while well outside of his penalty box, allowing the Slovenian to hit a long-range shot home.

Klostermann doubled Leipzig's lead shortly before half-time, heading in from a David Raum header.

Leipzig, who needed a win to boost their hopes of Champions League football next season, were in control and looked on track for victory until Bayern shocked the hosts with two goals in 46 seconds.

Dier headed in from a corner, his third goal in his past four games, before Olise made the most of a Leipzig defensive mistake to level the scores.

Sane's late goal sent Bayern's bench wild.

As the clock wound down, a beaming Kane made his way down from the stands to the sidelines, ready to collect the title of his career.

Poulsen was however sent through on goal by Xavi Simons and cooly chipped the 'keeper to delay Bayern's party by at least a day.

Later on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund can keep their top-four hopes alive with a win at home against Wolfsburg.

Champions League finalists last season, Dortmund were as low as 11th this year but have won four of their past five.

