Guess Who Joined Lionel Messi On His Honeymoon

Updated: 09 July 2017 17:53 IST

Barcelona football star Lionel Messi, who is enjoying his honeymoon in the Caribbean with wife Antonella and two sons, was joined by club teammate Luis Suarez and his family.

Lionel Messi married childhood sweetheart Antonella in Rosario recently. © AFP

Lionel Messi is enjoying his honeymoon with wife Antonella in the Caribbean these days. With sons Thiago and Mateo, the Messis are living the sweet life after the childhood sweethearts tied the knot on June 30 in Rosario, Argentina. The newly-weds were joined by Messi's Barcelona teammate and close friend Luis Suarez and his family. The pictures posted on social media portrayed how the families were soaking up the gorgeous Caribbean sun, enjoying the last few days of a well-earned vacation before the footballers are due to report for duty at the club.

Messi posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Visita sorpresa" (Surprise visit). The picture shows both families enjoying drinks in the Caribbean waters.

 

Visita sorpresa a @luissuarez9 @sofibalbi #thiaguimatubenjadelfi @antoroccuzzo88

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

In an earlier picture, Messi had posted an adorable family picture from the honeymoon which showed the four relaxed and eating food.

 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Suarez and partner Sofia Balbi are close friends of Messi and Antonella and the four have often be seen enjoying each other's company. Suarez was part of the 'Wedding of the Century' in Rosario which saw only close friends and family in attendance.

The Barcelona stars are expected to report for pre-season training soon under new boss Ernesto Valverde.

