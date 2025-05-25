Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said the good times will return for the Red Devils as he apologised to supporters for a "disaster" of a season on Sunday. United ended the Premier League season in 15th place -- their worst finish since the English giants were relegated in 1974. Defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final on Wednesday ensured United will have no European football next season for only the second time in 35 years. Amorim took charge in November but accepted responsibility for his inability to turn things around in an address to supporters following a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in United's final match of the campaign.

"I want apologise for this season. I know you are really disappointed with me and with the team," said the Portuguese coach.

"But now we have to make a choice. We stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past, it is over. Or we stick together and move forward.

"Six months ago after my first three games in charge with two victories and one draw, I said to you 'the storm is coming'.

"Today after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.

"If there is one club in the world that can overcome any season, any disaster, it is our club, it is Manchester United."