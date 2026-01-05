Gonzalo Garcia bagged a hat-trick for Real Madrid as they beat Real Betis 5-1 on Sunday to stay on La Liga leaders Barcelona's tail. Spanish striker Garcia, filling in for the injured Kylian Mbappe, opened the scoring after 20 minutes and then volleyed home a superb second early in the second half to give Madrid a commanding lead. Raul Asencio further extended Xabi Alonso's side's advantage before Cucho Hernandez pulled one back for Manuel Pellegrini's visitors, sixth. Madrid youth academy product Garcia completed his hat-trick after 82 minutes with a clever flicked finish to delight fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Fran Garcia notching a late fifth.

Madrid, second, cut Barca's lead back down to four points after the champions edged Espanyol 2-0 in a Catalan derby on Saturday.

It eased the pressure on Alonso, who scraped through to 2026 at the helm despite reports he was on the verge of being sacked after a run of inconsistent form.

With top goalscorer Mbappe sidelined with a knee sprain, Alonso turned to 21-year-old forward Garcia to replace him, as he did during the Club World Cup last summer.

Garcia's opportunities have been limited this season despite acquitting himself well in the United States and he proved himself again.

"These were three very special goals, my first hat-trick here at the Bernabeu, my first goals this season as well," he told reporters, before admitting he still faces a fight for minutes.

"In front of me I obviously have the best players in the world, like Mbappe, Rodrygo (Goes), (Jude) Bellingham, Vinicius," he continued.

"I just focus on myself, which means working day by day and taking the opportunities the coach gives me, like today, and I hope I can deliver and help my teammates every minute I get."

- Academy talents strike -

Madrid started strongly and took a deserved lead through Garcia's looping header from Rodrygo's free-kick.

Betis battled back into the game and were the more dangerous team in the remainder of the first half, although they could not test Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid extended their lead early in the second half after an excellent finish from Garcia, who controlled Fede Valverde's long ball on his chest and volleyed home from the edge of the box.

Asencio, who also came from Madrid's youth academy, nodded home Rodrygo's corner for Madrid's third before the hour mark in one of the more convincing performances under Alonso.

With the points secured Madrid relaxed and Betis created some danger, with Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Riquelme hitting the woodwork and Hernandez rounding Courtois before drilling home.

Garcia restored Madrid's three-goal advantage with a lovely flick from Arda Guler's cross, drawing applause from the watching Mbappe.

With virtually the final kick of the game defender Fran Garcia, who played with Madrid at youth level before moving to Rayo Vallecano, fired home Valverde's cross to round off an emphatic victory.

"It was a tough game for us, one to forget and we have to turn the page as quickly as possible," said Betis midfielder Marc Roca.

Later, Atletico Madrid, fourth, visit Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid next face rivals Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.