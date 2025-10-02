Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made six changes to his 24-man squad for October's World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, recalling centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and dropping striker Niclas Fuellkrug. Responding after a disappointing showing in Germany's September fixtures, Nagelsmann brought back Schlotterbeck, who recently returned to Borussia Dortmund's lineup after a six-month absence with a knee injury. On Monday, Nagelsmann said the centre-back would "definitely be there and he deserves to be." Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown was called up for the first time, while forward Jonathan Burkardt, midfielders Aleksander Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha along with right-back Ridle Baku all make their return.

Germany's first-choice centre-back Antonio Rudiger is injured.

Fuellkrug has not managed a goal or an assist for Premier League strugglers West Ham so far this season.

Among the other players dropped was Frankfurt's Nnamdi Collins, who endured a mistake-ridden international debut in the 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in September.

"Two wins -- that's our clear goal to qualify for the World Cup directly," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"Even though we'll still be missing some players, we're convinced that our squad has the quality to do better than last time."

Germany take on Luxembourg on October 10 and play Northern Ireland in Belfast three days later.

The Germans need to top their group to guarantee direct qualification for next year's World Cup.

After the defeat to Slovakia, Germany needed a late flourish to beat Northern Ireland in Cologne a few days later.

Nagelsmann is without several injured first teamers, including Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Midfielder Florian Wirtz retains his place despite a mixed start to life in Liverpool, who he joined in a 116 million pounds (133 million euros, $156 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Wirtz, 22, appears to be having trouble adjusting to the pace of the Premier League.

Towering striker Nick Woltemade has made a more successful transition to life in England, scoring three times for Newcastle, and is selected.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Burkardt (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle/ENG)

