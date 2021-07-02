Story ProgressBack to home
Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos Announces Retirement From International Football
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said on Friday he was retiring from Germany's national squad, days after the team was knocked out of Euro 2020 by England.
Star midfielder Toni Kroos played 106 games for Germany.© AFP
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said Friday he was retiring from Germany's national squad, days after the team was knocked out of Euro 2020 by England. "I have played 106 times for Germany. There will not be another time," wrote the Real Madrid midfielder on Twitter. "I had already made the decision to retire after this tournament for some time. It had been clear to me for a while that I will not be available for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar."
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.