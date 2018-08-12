 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Hospitalised With Pneumonia In Spain: Report

Updated: 12 August 2018 19:12 IST

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player remains in intensive care.

Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Hospitalised With Pneumonia In Spain: Report
Ronaldo has been hospitalised with pneumonia on the Spanish holiday island. © Instagram

Retired Brazilian striker Ronaldo has been hospitalised with pneumonia on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza and is recovering well, a local newspaper reported Sunday. The 41-year-old, widely considered one of the world's best-ever players, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Can Misses Hospital on the island on Friday afternoon where he was diagnosed with pneumonia, local daily newspaper Diario de Ibiza reported.

Several hours later Ronaldo asked to be transferred to a private hospital called Clinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario, the newspaper added.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player remains in intensive care and but was "evolving favourably", unnamed hospital sources told the newspaper.

Contacted by AFP, a hospital spokeswoman said she was unable to give any information for privacy reasons.

Ronaldo, who was named FIFA's world player of the year three times prior to his retirement from football in 2011, is a regular visitor to Ibiza, where he owns a house.

He won his first cap for Brazil as a 17-year-old and went on to score 62 goals in 97 international appearances, including both goals when Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final.

Comments
Topics : Brazil Ronaldo Football
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player remains in intensive care
  • Ronaldo asked to be transferred to a private hospital
  • He won his first cap for Brazil as a 17-year-old
Related Articles
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Hospitalised With Pneumonia In Spain: Report
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Hospitalised With Pneumonia In Spain: Report
Neymar Joins Paris Saint-Germain On China Tour
Neymar Joins Paris Saint-Germain On China Tour
Neymar Blames "Brattish" Behaviour On His Inner Child
Neymar Blames "Brattish" Behaviour On His Inner Child
'He's A Champion': Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar Will Bounce Back After World Cup
Tite To Stay As Brazil Coach Until 2022 World Cup
Tite To Stay As Brazil Coach Until 2022 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.