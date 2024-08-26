Prince William hailed Sven-Goran Eriksson as a "true gentleman" as tributes poured in following the former England manager's death on Monday. Eriksson passed away surrounded by his family after revealing in January he had "at best" a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. The 76-year-old Swede was the first foreign manager of England, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, while reaching the same stage at Euro 2004. As well as his colourful five-year spell with England, Eriksson managed several of the world's top clubs and countries during 42 years in the dugout. In his role as president of the English Football Association, Prince William met Eriksson on many occasions.

"Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game," he wrote on X.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game."

Although Eriksson was unable to end England's wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, his teams produced several memorable performances, including a 5-1 rout of Germany in a World Cup qualifier in 2001.

"This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven's guidance," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said."

Bullingham added: "Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.

"On behalf of my colleagues at The FA, past and present, our thoughts are with his friends and family today. He will be much missed, and we will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month."

After stepping down from the England job in 2006, Eriksson managed Manchester City in the 2007-08 season and the Premier League club joined the tributes to their former boss.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Sven," a City statement said.

Liverpool provided Eriksson with an emotional final football memory in March when they allowed the Swede to fulfil a life-long dream by managing them in a charity match at Anfield.

"Rest in peace, Sven-Goran Eriksson. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sven's family and friends at this extremely sad time," Liverpool said in a statement.

Eriksson was a title winner as the boss of Lazio and Benfica, also lifting the UEFA Cup and European Cup-Winners' Cup and reaching the European Cup final during a memorable career.

UEFA, European football's governing body, said: "On behalf of the European football community, everybody at UEFA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson.

"A beloved figure in the game, Sven was a UEFA Cup winner as coach of IFK Goteborg in 1982 before leading Lazio to the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1999. Rest in peace, Sven."

