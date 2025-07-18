Football Transfer News Live July 18: The summer transfer window is heating up, with top teams fighting over mutual targets. Saudi Arabia are ready to make a 350 million euros offer to Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior, who is yet to agree to a contract extension despite wanting to stay at the club. Liverpool have agreed personal terms with French striker Hugo Ekitike over a move this summer, but their initial bid has been rejected by German side Eintracht Frankfurt. Liverpool have agreed personal terms with French striker Hugo Ekitike over a move this summer, but their initial bid has been rejected by German side Eintracht Frankfurt. Newcastle United are also in search for a new striker amid uncertainity over their frontman Alexander Isak's future.

