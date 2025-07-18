Football Transfer News Live July 18: The summer transfer window is heating up, with top teams fighting over mutual targets. Saudi Arabia are ready to make a 350 million euros offer to Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior, who is yet to agree to a contract extension despite wanting to stay at the club. Liverpool have agreed personal terms with French striker Hugo Ekitike over a move this summer, but their initial bid has been rejected by German side Eintracht Frankfurt. Liverpool have agreed personal terms with French striker Hugo Ekitike over a move this summer, but their initial bid has been rejected by German side Eintracht Frankfurt. Newcastle United are also in search for a new striker amid uncertainity over their frontman Alexander Isak's future.
Football Transfer News Live: Vinicius makes heads turn!
Saudi Arabia are ready to make a 350 million euros offer to Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior, who is yet to agree to a contract extension despite expressing his interest of staying at the club. The Brazilian winger has asked the club for a package of around 30 million euros per year that includes a renewal bonus.
Football Transfer News Live: Liverpool and Newcastle clash!
Liverpool's bid for Ekitike comes after Frankfurt also turned down a 69.3 million pound proposal for the striker from Newcastle United. The Magpies face uncertainity with Liverpool threatening to nab Ekitike from under their noses unless the Toon are willing to sell them Alexander Isak.
Football Transfer News Live: Reds chase Ekitike!
Liverpool have agreed personal terms with French striker Hugo Ekitike over a move this summer, according to a report. However, their initial bid has been rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt. Ekitike joined the German side last summer after spending the previous season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old score 22 times and created 12 goals last season across competitions.
EXCL: Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike!— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2025
Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue.
Ekitike said yes Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC. pic.twitter.com/AflvOaro2h
Football Transfer News Live: Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the latest football news and rumours from July 18. The trannsfer market is heatig up, with strikers sparking bidding war from big clubs.