Shrachi Sports is set to welcome Lothar Matthaus, FIFA World Cup-winning captain and ambassador of the Bengal Super League (BSL), as he arrives in Kolkata on 16th November, 2025 for a special multi-event visit that promises to energise Bengal's football landscape.

Known for his unmatched leadership and passion on the field, Lothar Matthaus' visit aims to inspire a new generation of dreamers, young athletes and football lovers. From intimate interactions to exclusive appearances, his time in the city will reflect the unifying power of sport - one that bridges continents and generations. His engagements during the visit will focus on motivation, mentorship and meaningful conversations with key voices in Bengal's sporting ecosystem, ensuring every interaction adds value to the growing football culture in the state.

Lothar Matthaus' visit comes at a pivotal moment for Shrachi Sports, as the Bengal Super League prepares to mark its inaugural season this December. As BSL's Global Ambassador, the World Cup-winning legend brings both credibility and international attention to the league's ambitions. His presence in Kolkata is expected to further strengthen BSL's vision of elevating Bengal's football ecosystem through global exposure, professional guidance and meaningful partnerships. With anticipation building across the community, Lothar Matthaus' arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Bengal football as BSL prepares to make its debut.

About Shrachi Sports

Shrachi Sports is the dedicated sports arm of the Shrachi Group, one of India's most trusted and diversified conglomerates with a legacy spanning nearly six decades. With ventures across professional leagues, franchise teams, grassroots academies and digital broadcasting, Shrachi Sports is shaping one of India's most dynamic and inclusive sporting ecosystems. Through its integrated approach, it continues to strengthen Bengal's position as a vibrant hub for sport while contributing to the wider national landscape

