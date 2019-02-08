Fire In Brazil Kills At Least 10 In Flamengo Youth Football Facility: Reports

Flamengo is one of Brazil's popular football clubs. © AFP
Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo Friday, killing at least 10 people, news outlets said.
The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, TV Globo said. It broadcast aerial footage of the fire, which it said had been brought under control.
More to follow...
Comments
Topics : Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.