Fire In Brazil Kills At Least 10 In Flamengo Youth Football Facility: Reports

Updated: 08 February 2019 16:20 IST

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17.

Flamengo is one of Brazil's popular football clubs. © AFP

Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo Friday, killing at least 10 people, news outlets said.

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, TV Globo said. It broadcast aerial footage of the fire, which it said had been brought under control.

More to follow...

Topics : Football
Highlights
  • The fire killed at least 10 people
  • The fire has reportedly been brought under control
  • The fire swept the training facility of the club
