India will take on Oman in their fifth FIFA World Cup Qualifier match in Muscat on Tuesday. India are yet to register a win in the tournament as they drew their last three games after losing the first match to Oman 1-2. India played out a disappointing draw with lower-ranked Afghanistan. India drew 1-1 with Afghanistan in their World Cup Qualifying round match last week, the late equaliser from Seiminlen Doungel in added time being the saviour for the team. The result meant the 106-ranked India remained winless in their qualifying campaign so far. India's head coach Igor Stimac had said that he believes that the team will bounce back in the upcoming games.

Live Updates of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Football Match between Oman and India, Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex, Muscat.