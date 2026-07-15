Ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday (local time), Vice President Victoria Villarruel described the match as more than just football, invoking the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) dispute and Argentina's football icons. She called England "the usurping pirates," saying the clash represents "the Malvinas, Diego, Leo's last one, and putting the brakes on the invaders." Political tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) continue to simmer decades after the 1982 war, in which the two countries fought over the disputed territory.

According to ESPN, Las Malvinas is Argentina's name for the Falkland Islands, whose residents voted overwhelmingly in a 2013 referendum to remain a British Overseas Territory.

"Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates. This isn't just another match. I'm not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it's always something more. It's the Malvinas, it's Diego, it's Leo's last one, and it's putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we're going to claim what's ours!" Villarruel wrote in an X post.

Mañana jugamos contra los piratas usurpadores.

No es un partido más.

No voy a ser políticamente correcta ni pecho frío, contra los ingleses siempre es algo más. Es Malvinas, es el Diego, es la última de Leo y es pararle el carro a los invasores.

¡Aguante Argentina! Porque… — Victoria Villarruel (@VickyVillarruel) July 15, 2026

The rivalry also includes Diego Maradona's famous "Hand of God" goal during Argentina's 1986 quarter-final victory and England's penalty shootout defeat in the 1998 Round of 16.

Argentina will take on England in a blockbuster last-four clash in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), with the winners advancing to face Spain in the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

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