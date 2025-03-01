FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday stood by his governing body's decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, while also defending his relationship with Donald Trump. The Gulf kingdom was controversially handed the right to host the World Cup at a FIFA Congress in December despite concerns about its human rights record, the risks to migrant labourers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships. The process followed by FIFA was also criticised by the Norwegian football federation but, speaking in Belfast on Friday, Infantino said: "There was a Congress decision, uniting the entire world.

"I think it was a very positive step for football, bringing, in eight years, football from all over the world, hosting everyone.

"We have to be bringing everyone to the table. We will go to North America in 2026, now we go to South America, go to Africa, we'll go to Europe in 2030. We'll go back to Asia for 2034.

"The FIFA Congress approved that, it was done after an in-depth report on all this."

Infantino also faced questions on Friday about his relationship with United States President Trump and his family.

Trump's daughter Ivanka was involved in the FIFA Club World Cup draw in December, with Infantino attending Trump's inauguration in January.

When asked why he was so close to the polarising President, Infantino said: "I think it is absolutely crucial for the success of a World Cup to have a close relationship with the president.

"We are organising a Club World Cup this year, the first ever FIFA Club World Cup, 32 teams, in the United States of America.

"We're organising a World Cup next year in the United States, Mexico and Canada. And let's not forget that when the bidding happened for that World Cup, President Trump was already president of the United States."

Infantino was also quizzed on the prospect of Russia returning to the world football scene if a peace deal can be agreed following its invasion of Ukraine.

"We look forward that all countries in the world can play football," Infantino said as he arrived for the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets the laws of the sport.

"We all hope that peace talks will be successful, because I think it is important that we support it for the world, much more than for football, that we have peace.

"If there is a little role that football can play, once peace is there, then of course, we'll play our role."

