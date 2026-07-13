The success of the expanded 48-team World Cup has given FIFA a big morale boost, so much so that the sport's governing body has admitted that plans to increase the tournament to a potential 64-team tournament will be assessed. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that an internal discussion will be held to discuss the possibility of expanding the men's FIFA World Cup to 64 teams after the 2026 edition, saying every nation should have the opportunity to dream of competing on football's biggest stage. If such a thing actually happens in the next World Cup or the one after that, would India be able to qualify?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and saw a major expansion as it becomes the first edition to feature 48 teams, up from the previous 32-team format. Infantino said FIFA would hold discussions on a further expansion to 64 teams following the conclusion of the 2026 tournament.

"This is certainly an issue that will be looked at and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup," FIFA's president told Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport when asked about the possibility of a 64-team tournament, as quoted by ESPN.

"When you organise a World Cup, it is important that you organise it for the whole world. It is not just Europe and South America, but the entire world, effectively. Every nation should be able to dream of taking part in the World Cup," the FIFA President added.

According to ESPN, the prospect of a 64-team World Cup first emerged in March 2025, when South American confederation CONMEBOL proposed expanding the 2030 tournament, which will mark the competition's centenary.

"We can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it is getting higher and higher everywhere in the world. If you do not give smaller countries the chance to participate in the World Cup, they also lose the incentive to keep improving," he added.

In April 2025, Concacaf president Victor Montagliani told ESPN, "I do not believe expanding the men's World Cup to 64 teams is the right move for the tournament itself and the broader football ecosystem, from national teams to club competitions, leagues and players."

If approved, a 64-team World Cup would feature 128 matches, double the number played under the 32-team format used from 1998 to 2022. This year's tournament will feature 104 matches.

Would India qualify if the FIFA World Cup is expanded to 64 Teams?

While there is no guarantee, such an expansion would potentially give India their best chance ever to qualify for the showpiece event. Under the 48-team format, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) saw its direct qualification slots nearly double from 4.5 to 8.5 slots.

If FIFA does end up expanding the tournament to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, they are adding 16 more slots. Historically, the apex body has distributed these spots globally rather than giving them to just one or two regions. If the AFC receives a proportional share of these new spots, Asia's allocation would likely jump to around 11 or 12 direct slots.

While the positions of Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, and Saudi Arabia are expected to take the top five slots, Qatar, Iraq, Uzbekistan, the UAE, and Jordan have shown that they have the fight in them to take the next three to four places.

For India to potentially claim the 11th or 12th spot reserved for AFC teams, they would have to consistently better teams like Oman, Bahrain, Syria, China, Vietnam, and Thailand. At present, India hovers around the 15th position when it comes to the best Asian teams.

Hence, for the Blue Tigers to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, even in the expanded 64-team tournament, they would need to show significant improvement in their game.

With ANI Inputs

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