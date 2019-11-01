 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Woman Referee Shows Yellow Card To Brazil Legend Kaka, Then Takes Selfie Mid-Match

Updated: 01 November 2019 11:26 IST

Israeli referee Lilach Asulin booked Brazil football legend Ricardo Kaka for no clear reason and then took a selfie with him in an exhibition match.

Watch: Woman Referee Shows Yellow Card To Brazil Legend Kaka, Then Takes Selfie Mid-Match
Lilach Asulin took a selfie with Ricardo Kaka. © Twitter

Brazil legend Kaka retired from professional football in 2017 but over the years his fan base still remains intact. In an exhibition match between Brazil and Israel, referee Lilach Asulin of Israel blew the whistle to stop Kaka in his stride and waved a yellow card at him for no clear reason. Shockingly, she went on to whip out a phone from her right pocket and then took a selfie with him -- all this while the game was still on. After the incident, Kaka's teammates were all smiles and later shook hands with the Israeli referee. Meanwhile, the Real Madrid and AC Milan legend look bewildered when he was stopped in his tracks by the referee but then couldn't stop smiling when she took her phone out.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

The match between the Brazilian legends and the Israeli stars was played to promote coexistence, according to a report in The Times Of Israel. Brazil beat Israel 4-2 in the match which was attended by nearly 28,000 fans.

After the match, Kaka sent out a positive message. "The goal is to spread the values of soccer. We know it can unite peoples and even neutralize situations of conflict," he was quoted as saying by The Times Of Israel.

Brazil legends Ronaldinho, Bebeto, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Cafu, Emerson, and Cesar Sampaio, who have all won World Cup titles were present for the match. Among the Israeli stars Arik Benado and Yaniv Katan represented their side.

Kaka retired with 92 international caps to his name. The attacking midfielder had scored 29 goals for Brazil and won the Serie A and La Liga title once each with his club sides.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Brazil Brazil Ronaldinho Gaucho Rivaldo Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Israeli referee Lilach Asulin booked Brazil football legend Ricardo Kaka
  • Then took a selfie with him in an exhibition match
  • Brazil won the match 4-2 against Israel
Related Articles
Neymar Pledges To "Give My Life To PSG"
Neymar Pledges To "Give My Life To PSG"
Neymar Returns To Barcelona Ahead Of Court Appearance Over Contract Dispute With Former Club
Neymar Returns To Barcelona Ahead Of Court Appearance Over Contract Dispute With Former Club
Neymar Jeered But Scores Stunning Late Winner On PSG Return
Neymar Jeered But Scores Stunning Late Winner On PSG Return
Neymar Rape Accuser Charged With Extortion In Brazil
Neymar Rape Accuser Charged With Extortion In Brazil
Lionel Messi Banned For Three Months After CONMEBOL "Corruption" Outburst
Lionel Messi Banned For Three Months After CONMEBOL "Corruption" Outburst
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.