FC Goa vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming, AFC Champions League: FC Goa to face Al Nassr in their third Group A match of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. Megastar Cristiano Ronaldo may be missing from action, but that will hardly make things easier for FC Goa, who face an uphill task against Saudi Arabian giants. There was huge anticipation that the Portuguese great would travel with Al Nassr, marking his first appearance in India, but Ronaldo decided to give the trip a miss. Apart from Ronaldo, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is another notable absentee.

FC Goa, meanwhile, will have their task cut out as they look to open their account in the competition. It has been a challenging start for Manolo Marquez's men, who have shown flashes of promise but fallen short in execution.

When will the FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match take place?

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 (IST).

Where will the FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match be held?

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

What time will the FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match start?

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match?

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match will be not be televised live in India. In Saudi Arabia, the match will be live telecasted on the beIN Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match?

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(With PTI inputs)