Explosion Near Borussia Dortmund Team Bus, 1 Injured: Police

Police patrol outside the stadium after Borussia Dortmund's bus was damaged due to an explosion. © AFP
Dortmund:
The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to Tuesday's Champions League home game against Monaco, police confirmed.
"The bus set off" from the team's hotel to the stadium when "three explosive charges have detonated," said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.
German daily Bild report Spanish defender Marc Bartra has been injured and taken to hospital.
The match has been postponed to Wednesday.
Topics : Borussia Dortmund AS Monaco FC Football
