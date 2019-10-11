 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Former Lifeguard Kieffer Moore Keeps Wales' Hopes Alive

Updated: 11 October 2019 08:44 IST

Euro 2020: The 1-1 draw left Wales with seven points in Group E, six behind leaders Croatia and three back from Slovakia but they do have the luxury of a game in hand.

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Former Lifeguard Kieffer Moore Keeps Wales
Euro 2020: Kieffer Moore scored on his international competitive debut as Wales drew 1-1 with Slovakia. © AFP

Kieffer Moore, former lifeguard, scored on his international competitive debut as Wales drew 1-1 with Slovakia on Thursday and Ryan Giggs' side stayed afloat in Euro 2020 qualifiers. Kieffer Moore headed home in the 25th minute in Trnava before Slovakia deservedly levelled early in the second period through Juraj Kucka. The result left Wales with seven points in Group E, six behind leaders Croatia and three back from Slovakia but they do have the luxury of a game in hand and a better head-to-head record over the Slovaks.

"Could I say enjoyed it? Not really. For a neutral, it was a great game to watch," Giggs told Sky Sports.

"We had the better chances. It could have been different but we were under pressure at times and we stood up well.

"I said before the game we need to be ruthless. We have some very talented players and we need to put away the chances that we create in the next three games.

"Sunday at home to Croatia is a very big game. It will be a great atmosphere so we can't wait."

Moore, a towering 6ft 5in (1.96m) centre-forward who plays his club football with Wigan in the English second tier, opened the scoring.

The 27-year-old rose unmarked just outside the six-yard box to head in from a pinpoint cross from Manchester United's Daniel James out on the left.

James had been picked out by a raking crossfield pass from Gareth Bale.

Just moments earlier, Bale, who came into the game with fresh doubts over his future at Real Madrid, had headed against the crossbar.

Bale has a liking for Slovakia. His first international goal came at home to the same opponents in 2006.

He had also been on target against them during a 2-1 win at Euro 2016.

For Moore, it was an international debut to remember. Just six years ago, he was playing non-league football and working as a lifeguard to make ends meet.

Wales thought they should have had a penalty as the opening period closed but defender Norbert Gyomber's clumsy sliding challenge on Jonny Williams was deemed legitimate by the referee.

Slovakia had some of the best opportunities in the early exchanges.

Robert Mak cleverly created space in the penalty area but teenage defender Ethan Ampadu blocked the drive.

Mak again had a sight of goal as half-time approached before full-back Connor Roberts came to the rescue.

The home side did eventually pull level eight minutes into the second half.

Wales only half-cleared a cross and with time to set himself midfielder Kucka unleashed a fierce left-foot volley from 20 yards which left goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey floundering.

Slovakia continued to pile on the pressure with Mak again denied by a block before Hennessey needed to dive at full stretch to push away a drive from the impressive Parma star Kucka.

As time ticked away, Gyomber was red-carded for a lunge on Moore before Bale, already on a yellow card, ended the game shaking off a knock picked up in a crude, late challenge on Milan Skriniar.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wales Wales Croatia Croatia Slovakia Slovakia Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wales draw 1-1 against Slovakia in Euro 2020 qualifiers
  • Kieffer Moore scored on his international competitive debut for Wales
  • Wales' Euro 2020 hopes still alive
Related Articles
Nations League: Gareth Bale Withdraws From Wales Squad To Rest Groin Injury
Nations League: Gareth Bale Withdraws From Wales Squad To Rest Groin Injury
Paco Alcacer Makes His Point As Spain Crush Wales In International Friendly
Paco Alcacer Makes His Point As Spain Crush Wales In International Friendly
Ryan Giggs Plays Down Fears Over Gareth Bale Injury Ahead Of Wales vs Spain Clash
Ryan Giggs Plays Down Fears Over Gareth Bale Injury Ahead Of Wales vs Spain Clash
Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne In First Ballon d
Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne In First Ballon d'Or Nominees
UEFA Nations League: France And Germany Draw Opener, Wales Tear Ireland Apart
UEFA Nations League: France And Germany Draw Opener, Wales Tear Ireland Apart
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.