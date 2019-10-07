 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

France's Hugo Lloris Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Year, Says Coach Didier Deschamps

Updated: 07 October 2019 21:39 IST

Hugo Lloris is expected to miss the majority of this season's action after he suffered a dislocated elbow during Tottenham Hotspurs' 0-3 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

France
Hugo Lloris suffered a discolated elbow during his side's 0-3 loss this weekend. © AFP

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will "almost certainly" be out of action for the rest of the year after his horror injury at the weekend, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday. "It is difficult to say exactly how long he will not be available," said Deschamps as France players gathered for their next Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland on Friday and Turkey three days later.

"What matters to us right now is that he will not be with us for this round of games or for the next."

France face Albania and Moldova in November.

Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in conceding the opening goal of Spurs' 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday, dropping a cross before falling backwards and landing badly.

The Spurs goalkeeper was given oxygen and morphine as he was carried from the field before being taken to hospital.

"Almost certainly, he won't be back on the pitch in 2019," said Deschamps.

Steve Mandanda will take over in goal for France against Iceland while Paulo Gazzaniga, who replaced Lloris on Saturday, is likely to continue in the role for struggling Spurs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article France France Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris Hugo Lloris Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hugo Lloris will be out of action for the rest of the year
  • France are scheduled to play Iceland on Friday in Euro 2020 qualifiers
  • Lloris will also miss matches against Albania and Moldova in November
Related Articles
Premier League: Tottenham Salvage Point vs Arsenal, Manchester United And Manchester City Win
Premier League: Tottenham Salvage Point vs Arsenal, Manchester United And Manchester City Win
Hugo Lloris "One Of The Best" For Mauricio Pochettino As Tottenham Grind Out Another Win
Hugo Lloris "One Of The Best" For Mauricio Pochettino As Tottenham Grind Out Another Win
Mauricio Pochettino Pessimistic As PSV Leave Tottenham Hotspur Hanging By A Thread
Mauricio Pochettino Pessimistic As PSV Leave Tottenham Hotspur Hanging By A Thread
Champions League: Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic Light Up Wembley As Barcelona Sink Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League: Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic Light Up Wembley As Barcelona Sink Tottenham Hotspur
Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris' Stress Over Drink-Driving Could Have Contributed To Injury: Mauricio Pochettino
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.