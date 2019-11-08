 
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata Returns To Spain Squad After Impressing For Atletico Madrid

Updated: 08 November 2019 18:08 IST

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata has been rewarded for his rich vein of form after the striker was left out of games against Norway and Sweden last month.

Alvaro Morata has scored six goals in six games for Atletico Madrid. © AFP

Alvaro Morata returned to the Spain squad on Friday after scoring six goals in six games for Atletico Madrid. Spain have already qualified for Euro 2020 ahead of their final two group matches at home to Malta on November 15 and Romania on November 18. Coach Robert Moreno has rewarded Alvaro Morata for his rich vein of form after the striker was left out for games against Norway and Sweden last month. Moreno also called up Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Dani Olmo for the first time while Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer came back in after previously being omitted due to injury.

Jordi Alba aggravated a hamstring strain against Slavia Prague on Tuesday, meaning Sergio Busquets is the only Barcelona player in the squad. Real Madrid are only slightly better represented with two in Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal.

Spain sit top of Group F, five points ahead of Sweden, after winning six and drawing two of their eight matches so far.

Spain Squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Pau Lopez (Roma/ITA)

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Raul Albiol, Pau Torres (Villarreal), Juan Bernat (PSG/FRA), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Saul (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/GER), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal)

Forwards: Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mikel Oyazarzabal (Real Sociedad), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund), Dani Olmo (Dynamo Zagreb/CRO), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Highlights
  • Alvaro Morata included in Spain squad for final two group matches
  • Morata has scored six goals in six games for Atletico Madrid
  • Spain have already qualified for Euro 2020
