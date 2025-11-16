Brazil beat fellow World Cup qualifiers Senegal 2-0 at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from teenager Estevao and veteran Casemiro. Carlo Ancelotti's team, featuring a mouthwatering attacking combination of Estevao, Matheus Cunha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, dominated the first half of the friendly in London. Manchester United's Cunha headed against the bar as Brazil took a firm grip on the game but Chelsea's Estevao gave the South Americans the lead they deserved in the 28th minute.

The 18-year-old was fortunate that the ball fell to his feet on the right side of Brazil's attack but he produced an unerring finish across Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into the far corner.

It was his fourth goal in his 10th game for Brazil and another reminder that he could be one to watch at next year's World Cup in North America.

Captain Casemiro, 33, doubled Brazil's lead in the 35th minute, beautifully controlling a free-kick from Rodrygo and curling the ball into the top corner after finding space at the back post.

Iliman Ndiaye should have pulled one back for the West African team shortly after the break after sloppy play from Brazil goalkeeper Ederson but hit the outside of the post.

Two-time African player of the year Sadio Mane was unable to provide the spark his team needed and was withdrawn in the 75th minute, one of a number of changes for both teams.

Five-time world champions Brazil reached next year's World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States after a lacklustre campaign in which they finished fifth in South American qualifying.

Senegal, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions, beat Mauritania last month to seal their spot at the World Cup.

