Erling Haaland Names Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic As His Childhood Idols

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has revealed that Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic were his idols during his younger days. "I had a lot of idols as a child. I have to mention two players: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic," the club''s official website quoted Haaland as saying. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. All the football leagues have been brought to an indefinite halt by the deadly virus including Bundesliga.

When asked how he is spending his time during the pandemic, Haaland said: "I coach and meditate a lot, and play FIFA with the guys."

Haaland also shared advice for young strikers saying that a player should "always stay hungry".

"Always stay hungry. Always be on the lookout for goals and balls," he said.

Haaland has made a whirlwind start to life at Dortmund since joinig the German club from Salzburg. He had scripted history in February after netting five times in his first two appearances for Dortmund.

The 19-year-old's tally was the most by any Bundesliga player in their first three league matches.

The Bundesliga is prepared to resume next month without spectators following the coronavirus outbreak but is awaiting the all-clear from the German government.

Defending champions Bayern Munich were four points clear at the top of the table when the league season was halted on March 13.

However, Bundesliga bosses said Thursday that they will be ready to resume from May 9.

The German Football League (DFL) still needs the go-ahead from Angela Merkel's government and state leaders, who will meet in Berlin next Thursday.

If the German league is granted permission to resume, the players will face a race to get match fit again.