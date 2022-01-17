Gareth Southgate's England will face fellow World Cup finals side Switzerland in a Wembley friendly on March 26 as they begin their build-up to the tournament in Qatar later this year. Euro 2020 runners-up England secured their spot at the World Cup in style, hammering San Marino 10-0 in November. Switzerland also topped their qualifying group, edging out European champions Italy. England last met the Swiss in Portugal in 2019 when a penalty shoot-out victory, following a goalless draw, secured a third-place finish for Southgate's men at the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

England's opposition for a further fixture, also to be played at Wembley, on March 29, will be revealed at a later date.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.