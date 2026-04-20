Brazilian prodigy Endrick scored one goal and set up another as Lyon won 2-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, denting the reigning European champions' bid for another Ligue 1 title. Endrick gave Lyon an early lead at the Parc des Princes and then released Afonso Moreira to double their advantage. PSG rested several stars from the side that beat Liverpool away in midweek to reach the Champions League semi-finals and were far from their best, with Goncalo Ramos having a penalty saved before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grabbed a late consolation.

It was a fifth defeat in Ligue 1 this season for Luis Enrique's side, who are one point ahead of nearest challengers Lens with a game in hand -- a win at home to Nantes in a rearranged fixture in midweek will leave them four points clear with five to play.

PSG must still travel next month to Lens, who beat Toulouse 3-2 on Friday, and remain on course for a fifth straight domestic title, but this remains a setback for a side preparing to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.

"You want a more close-fought league and you have it. Lens keep winning and it will be difficult until the end," said Luis Enrique.

"That's football and now we just need to prepare for the upcoming games. We are going to be playing every three days now and we need to cope with that."

Meanwhile, Lyon's win is a huge boost in their quest to return to the Champions League after an absence of six years from Europe's elite club competition -- since they lost to Bayern in the 2020 semis.

Paulo Fonseca's side are joint-third on 54 points with Lille, who drew 0-0 with Nice on Saturday.

"Endrick was decisive but I am especially happy with how hard he worked defensively," said Fonseca.

Rennes are a point behind Lyon and Lille in fifth after a 3-0 victory at Strasbourg, while Marseille are another point back in sixth following a 2-0 loss at Lorient on Saturday.

Monaco are two points further adrift in seventh after having to come from behind to draw 2-2 with Auxerre.

The top three qualify directly for next season's Champions League, with fourth entering in the third qualifying round. Fifth goes into the Europa League and sixth into the Conference League.

Endrick opened the scoring in the seventh minute, beating home goalkeeper Matvey Safonov at his near post -- he has now scored seven goals for Lyon since arriving on loan from Real Madrid in January.

The teenager then turned provider as the visitors doubled their lead on 18 minutes, supplying the outstanding Moreira to run through and make it 2-0.

PSG won a penalty before the break when Lucas Hernandez was brought down in the area by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Ramos's spot-kick was saved.

Viitnha then went off injured, while Ousmane Dembele came on in the second half and hit the bar. Fellow substitute Kvaratskhelia then grabbed a consolation goal in stoppage time with a superb strike.

Balogun maintains scoring streak

Earlier, USA star Folarin Balogun scored in an eighth consecutive Ligue 1 game for Monaco but could not stop his side dropping more points in their quest for European qualification.

The former Arsenal striker, who is set to lead the United States attack for the co-hosts at the World Cup, scored from the penalty spot just before the hour mark in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Auxerre.

The visitors had been two goals ahead through strikes by Kevin Danois and Lassine Sinayoko, but Ansu Fati pulled a goal back on 56 minutes for Monaco and Balogun equalised a few minutes later.

Balogun has scored 18 goals this season including 10 in his last 10 games between league and Champions League.

Rennes were comfortable winners away to a Strasbourg side clearly fatigued after winning through to the Conference League semi-finals on Thursday.

Esteban Lepaul is now Ligue 1's leading scorer after putting Rennes in front with his 17th this season, before Breel Embolo and Mousa Al-Tamari also netted.

Metz and Nantes edged closer to relegation with a 3-1 home loss to Paris FC and a 1-1 draw against Brest respectively.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss