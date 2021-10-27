Since making his senior team debut in 2017, Eddie Nketiah has found it hard to break into the Arsenal first team due to the presence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. The 22-year-old hasn't featured for Arsenal in the Premier League this season and made just his second appearance in this campaign, starting on Tuesday in the EFL Cup win against Leeds United. Mikel Arteta's side cruised to a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium and the young striker made the most of his opportunity, scoring in the 69th-minute.

With Arsenal leading after a Calum Chambers goal in the 55th-minute, Nketiah took advantage of a poor pass by Liam Cooper, who weakly headed back to goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

His first touch was simply brilliant as he took the ball past Meslier, followed by another effortless touch. His final effort was a poor one, as he seemed to have miskicked his shot.

Arteta had his hands on his forehead, as Nketiah seemed to have fluffed his lines. Arsenal fans too must have gone through similar emotions at the time.

However, much to the relief of Arsenal, the miscued shot rolled into the back of the net.

Here is the video of the goal:

It was also the youngster's second goal this season, having scored against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup's third round.

Promoted

Arteta went with a weaker playing XI against Leeds with Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale on the bench.

Arsenal face Leicester City in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday and will be aiming to seal a win. After a poor start to the season, the Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League table with four wins, two draws and three losses (14 points).