Long-serving Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has completed a move to Fenerbahce in Turkey, the Premier League club said Tuesday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma. Donnarumma is reportedly set to sign for Pep Guardiola's side for 35 million euros (30 million pounds, $41 million) after being told he was surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain despite being pivotal in their winning the Champions League last term. City also brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the close season and he has started each of their three league matches so far, but the Englishman has failed to convince.

Donnarumma's imminent arrival allowed Brazilian international Ederson to make the switch to Turkey, ending a trophy-laden stay in Manchester that began in 2017.

City called Ederson "one of the most successful players in the club's history".

With his superb distribution, Ederson was instrumental to Guardiola's possession-based philosophy, but there were growing doubts last season about his shot-stopping.

"You helped us make history," City wrote on social media on Tuesday, with pictures of Ederson celebrating a slew of titles including the Champions League in 2023.

Ederson also won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

"I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together," said Ederson, who made 372 appearances across all competitions for City.

He kept 122 clean sheet in 276 league appearances.

"Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club," he added.

"I'm going with my wife and children, but I'm leaving a big family here."

