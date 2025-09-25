Eberechi Eze scored his first Arsenal goal as the Gunners beat Port Vale 2-0 to reach the League Cup fourth round, alongside Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle on Wednesday. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was able to exhibit the strength in depth of his squad as Eze, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were among the nine changes from Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Eze has made an impressive start after his move from Crystal Palace last month that could be worth up to £68 million ($92 million).

The England international slotted in from Myles Lewis-Skelly's flick to give Arsenal the perfect start after just eight minutes.

"I've been waiting to score for this club for a long time and the first is very special," said Eze, who was released by Arsenal as a teenager.

The visitors were unable to build on that advantage despite dominating the game.

Devante Cole, son of former Manchester United striker Andy Cole, came closest to a shock equaliser for Vale when his strike flew just over the bar.

Leandro Trossard finally killed the tie off with a powerful and precise finish into the bottom corner five minutes from time.

Arsenal will host Brighton in the next round.

Foden back to his best

Phil Foden was City's key man with a goal and assist as they beat Huddersfield 2-0.

Foden has shown signs in recent weeks of rediscovering the form that made him the Premier League player of the year two seasons ago.

The England midfielder arrowed in a low drive to give the visitors the lead after 18 minutes.

Erling Haaland was among those given the night off as Pep Guardiola made nine changes.

The Norwegian's lethal finishing was missed as City had to wait until 15 minutes from time to make the tie safe when Savinho blasted in Foden's pass from a narrow angle.

City's reward is a trip to second-tier Swansea in the last 16.

Holders Newcastle will face Tottenham in the next round after both cruised to victory against third-tier opposition.

Joelinton and William Osula both struck twice as Newcastle beat League One leaders Bradford 4-1.

Tottenham also got the job done inside the opening 20 minutes in a 3-0 victory over Doncaster.

Joao Palhinha's overhead kick opened the scoring before Jay McGrath turned into his own goal after just 17 minutes.

Spurs had to wait until stoppage time for their third when Brennan Johnson raced through to net his third goal of the season.

Premier League champions Liverpool will take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the other standout fourth-round tie.

Chelsea travel to Wolves, while Fulham visit Wycombe.

League Two Grimsby, who shocked Manchester United in round two, will fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals after being handed a home tie against Premier League strugglers Brentford.

Wrexham's reward for reaching the fourth round for the first time since 1977/78 is an all-Welsh clash against Cardiff.

