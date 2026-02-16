East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: Indian Super League 2025-26: East Bengal look to start their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign on a positive note as they take on NorthEast United FC on Monday. When it comes to head-to-head, they are tied at 2-2 in their last five matches with the latest encounter ending 4-0 in NorthEast FC's favour. The new edition of the Indian Super League, delayed by nearly four months, will be held in a truncated format featuring 14 teams.

When will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match take place?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, February 16.

Where will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match be held?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be held at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match start?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)