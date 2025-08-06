East Bengal vs Namdhari FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup Live Telecast: East Bengal face a crucial test against Namdhari FC in the Durand Cup on Wednesday. The The Red and Gold Brigade started its campaign with a terridi 5-0 win against debutant South United. Namdhari FC, on the other hand, head into the contest after successive wins against South United FC (2-0) and Indian Air Force FT (4-2).

East Bengal vs Namdhari FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup Live Telecast: Check Where and When to Watch The Durand Cup Match

When will the East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match take place?

The East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match will take place from Wednesday, August 4 (IST).

Where will the East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match be held?

The East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match start?

The East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match will start at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup?

The East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match will be televised live on on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match?

The East Bengal vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV platform.

