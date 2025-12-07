East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup Final Live Streaming: Old rivals East Bengal and FC Goa come up against each other in the final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. Both teams have already clashed multiple times in the last few years and know each other's players and tactics very well. FC Goa are the defending champions and also the most successful side in the event with two titles to their credit. Meanwhile, East Bengal won the honour back in the 2024 season. At stake on Sunday will be a ticket to the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Preliminary Stage, which is also on the line for the finalists.

On the eve of East Bengal's second Super Cup final in the last three seasons, their assistant coach, Bino George, shared the excitement in the camp during the pre-match press conference.

"First of all, it is a moment of pride for East Bengal Club, players, and our supporters. A couple of months ago, we lost the Durand Cup semifinal and later the IFA Shield final. Now this is the time. We are here to compete and fight for the cup," said Bino.

Meanwhile, FC Goa will aim to become the first club to win three Super Cup titles, a feat that has never been achieved before in this competition.

In the pre-match press conference, head coach Manolo Marquez shared that every final carries the same excitement. "The excitement is always there when you play a final. It doesn't matter if it's twice or seven times. It's a final, and both teams will have the same excitement. In fact, we are the last two teams to win this trophy. I think it will be a good final."

When will the East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final take place?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final will take place on Sunday, December 7.

Where will the East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final take place?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

What time will the East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final start?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final?

The live streaming of East Bengal vs FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final will be available on JioHotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)