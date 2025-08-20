East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: As the semifinal stage beckons in Kolkata, a reinvigorated East Bengal will lock horns with tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in what promises to be an enthralling semifinal of the 134th Durand Cup at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday. East Bengal qualified for the semifinals after their 2-1 quarterfinal derby victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, while debutants Diamond Harbour FC stunned ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a commanding 2-0 victory at Jamshedpur to book their spot in the semifinals.

Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness. The Spanish tactician, who had yet to win a Kolkata Derby since his appointment, finally broke the jinx against Mohun Bagan and now sets his sights on extending this remarkable journey. Bruzon acknowledges the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that Diamond Harbour's fearless approach and tournament momentum make them dangerous opponents.

On the other hand, Diamond Harbour FC's Durand Cup debut has been the stuff of dreams. Starting their group stage campaign with a stunning 2-1 victory over former champions Mohammedan SC, thanks to Luka Majcen's injury-time winner, before running riot against Border Security Force with an emphatic 8-1 triumph. Though they suffered a 1-5 defeat to eventual group winners Mohun Bagan, their goal difference of +4 was sufficient to secure qualification as one of the best second-placed teams. In the quarterfinals, they traveled to 'The Furnace' in Jamshedpur and delivered a masterclass performance, winning 2-0 courtesy of Sairuatkima's first-half brace.

When will the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match take place?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, August 20 (IST).

Where will the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match be held?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match start?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match will start at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match will be televised live on on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Duran Cup 2025 Semifinal match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV platform.

