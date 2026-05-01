FIFA President Gianni Infantino attempted to showcase his diplomacy skills by bringing representatives from Israel and Palestine together on stage, but the gesture backfired as he confirmed his intention to stand for a third full term.

During the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Palestinian Football Association chief Jibril Rajoub walked away from Infantino after refusing to shake hands with Israeli delegate Sheikh Suliman, turning down the FIFA President's offer and creating an awkward moment on stage.

According to a report in The Guardian, Infantino-who established the FIFA Peace Prize last year before awarding it to Donald Trump-wanted to stage a photoshoot with the representatives before announcing his candidacy. Although the attempt at a front-page photo failed, he confirmed his intention to seek re-election next year.

"I want to confirm I will be a candidate for the election for FIFA President next year," Infantino said. "I wanted you to be the first to know. Thanks for your encouragement and support."

After Rajoub declined the photoshoot and the handshake with Suliman, Infantino returned to the stage and said: "We will work together, President Rajoub, Vice-President Suliman. Let's work together to give hope to the children. These are complex matters."

Palestinian FA Vice-President Susan Shalabi was asked what Rajoub said when he refused the handshake. Quoting Rajoub, Shalabi said: "I cannot shake the hand of someone the Israelis have brought to whitewash their fascism and genocide. We are suffering."

FIFA President Infantino just tried to force the representative of Palestine to stand with Israel and take a picture at the 76th FIFA Congress



Palestine refused instead shouting out "We are suffering"



FIFA is a sick organization and the World Cup should be boycotted by everyone pic.twitter.com/KaHUJQFgU2 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 30, 2026

Iran To Play In 2026 FIFA World Cup

During the event, Infantino also confirmed that Iran will participate in this year's FIFA World Cup, despite their ongoing conflict with the United States, one of the tournament hosts.

Explaining his announcement, Infantino said: "And the reason for that is very simple, dear friends, is because we have to unite. We have to bring people together. It is my responsibility. It is our responsibility. Football unites the world. FIFA unites the world. You unite the world. We unite the world."

In an indication of the complexity surrounding Iran's participation, representatives from the Iranian football federation were denied entry into Canada this week.

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