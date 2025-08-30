Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Alaves on Saturday, leaving them without a win in their first three La Liga matches. For the third consecutive game Diego Simeone's side spurned a lead after his son Giuliano Simeone sent the team ahead early on. Carlos Vicente levelled from the spot. Atletico overhauled their squad in the summer and the coach said he thinks it will take his team some time to click, with results reflecting that. "We have to do better, we have to do more," Atletico Jan Oblak told Movistar.

"We're angry and it leaves a bad taste in the mouth, we need more points and it's our fault."

Atletico have struggled on the road in 2025 but took the lead early on through the coach's son Giuliano.

The winger picked up a loose ball after a scramble in the box, showed grit to force his way past a defender and powered home at the near post.

Atletico threw away leads in their first two games and striker Alexander Sorloth gave Alaves a way back when he clumsily fouled Nahuel Tenaglia in the box.

Carlos Vicente sent Jan Oblak the wrong way from the spot to level the score at Mendizorroza.

Antonio Sivera made a fine save to deny Sorloth in the second half as Atletico sought a winner. Rojiblancos substitute Antoine Griezmann struck the post from close range.

Sivera made another fine save from a Sorloth header as Alaves dug in to secure their point.

After a supporter needed medical attention in the stands earlier in the half, 15 minutes were added on, but Atletico were unable to find a winner.

Later Saturday Real Madrid host Mallorca while champions Barcelona visit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday among other fixtures.

