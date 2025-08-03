A day after announcing his imminent departure from Tottenham after 10 years with the club, Son Heung-min was given an emotional farewell Sunday by his teammates, Newcastle players and almost 65,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The pre-season friendly in South Korea between the Premier League teams ended 1-1, with the high point being Son's second-half exit in likely his last game for Tottenham. The 33-year-old captain was surrounded by both sets of players before eventually sitting on the bench in tears.

“First we had the walk around and then the teammates gathered around and he was emotional,” Tottenham coach Thomas Frank said. “In the changing room it was more of the same. I just said a few things but not much because it's about Sonny and then he said a few things. It was beautiful.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe also paid tribute to the South Korea forward.

“The reaction was instinctive from my players. I think that speaks volumes about him,” Howe said. “I think he's seen as one of the game's great Premier League players. It's not just the talent he has but the way he has carried himself over the years.”

Son, who has been linked with a move to Los Angeles FC, scored 173 goals in 454 games for the London club but was unable to find the target in what Frank said is likely to be his last appearance.

His trademark “camera” goal celebration was, however, borrowed by Brennan Johnson who put Tottenham ahead after four minutes with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Harvey Barnes leveled for Newcastle seven minutes before the break, cutting in from the left to fire powerfully home.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Tottenham's James Maddison was stretchered off after going down injured.

“We're pretty sure it was the same knee he injured before,” Frank said.

The midfielder is likely to miss the UEFA Super Cup between Europa League winner Tottenham against Champions League victor Paris Saint-Germain on Aug. 13. The Premier League season starts two days later.