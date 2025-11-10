A brace from Germany striker Deniz Undav lifted Stuttgart to a 3-2 come-from-behind home win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, while Eintracht Frankfurt beat Mainz. The victory was Stuttgart's sixth in their past seven league games and takes the German Cup holders to fourth in the table. Fabian Rieder put the visitors in front after eight minutes but Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstaedt levelled things up from the spot 10 minutes later. Han-Noah Massengo restored Augsburg's lead midway through the opening half but Undav struck back for the hosts, heading in an Angelo Stiller cross before the break.

With 10 minutes remaining, Stiller once again found an onrushing Undav, who collected the ball on the edge of the box and scored at the near post.

In Sunday's late game, Japan winger Ritsu Doan scored a late goal to take Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-0 home win over derby rivals Mainz.

Both sides were poor in the opening half but Frankfurt grew into the match after the break, pinning Mainz back in their own half.

With 80 minutes gone, Doan cut down the right, beat two Mainz defenders and thumped home a low shot.

The win took Frankfurt to seventh, while Mainz remain stranded in the bottom two.

Freiburg beat St Pauli 2-1 in the day's other match.

