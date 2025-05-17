Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final LIVE Streaming: Manchester City will be hoping to conclude a below-par season with a trophy as they take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final 2025. Pep Guardiola's side have endured a disappointing campaign, winning only the Community Shield, and are not guaranteed of UEFA Champions League football next season yet. 2021 FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace have enjoyed a decent season, but will be aiming for their first title in the 21st century, having lost the FA Cup final back in 2016 to Manchester United.

FA Cup Final 2024/25 LIVE Streaming, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match will take place on Saturday, May 17 (IST).

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match be held?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match start?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, FA Cup Final 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)