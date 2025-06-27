Just weeks after suggesting that his Saudi Pro League adventure with Al-Nassr was over, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new 2-year deal with the club, putting an end to all speculations of his potential return to European football. Ronaldo, despite being the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League over the last couple of seasons, hasn't been able to win the league title yet. The club's underwhelming show even prevented it from qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The repeated failures with Al-Nassr seemed to have prompted Ronaldo to pursue the remainder of his career elsewhere, but a lot seems to have changed over the last week or so.

As Al Nassr took to social media to announce, "Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027," reports of the bumper contract that the Portuguese has signed also emerged.

According to Talksport, Ronaldo is set to earn 178 million pounds per year (approx 400 million euros or INR 2000 crore over the next two years), after signing a contract extension at Al-Nassr. The deal also includes the following:

- 24.5M signing bonus (increases to £38M in second year)

- 8M bonus if Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League

- 5M bonus if Al Nassr win the Asian Champions League

- 4M bonus for winning the golden boot

- 15% ownership of Al Nassr (estimated at £33m)

- 80K bonus per goal (increases by 20% in second year)

- 40K bonus per assist (increases by 20% in second year)

- 60M worth of sponsorship deals promised

- 4M worth of private jet expenses, covered by Al-Nassr

The Portuguese goalscorer superstar arrived in 2023 in the kingdom to play with the club, heralding a rush of players in the latter stages of their careers to the oil-rich country.

Last month, Ronaldo posted "This chapter is over" hours after the Saudi Pro League wrapped up with Al Nassr finishing third and trophyless once again.

"Ronaldo's presence is a key factor in developing the Saudi league in the last two years and a half. He opens the door for elite and young players to come to Saudi Arabia," a source from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a major investor in Saudi football, told AFP last month.

The oil-funded PIF, the sovereign wealth fund behind a number of big-ticket Saudi investments, controls a group of Pro League clubs including Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Ahli.

With AFP Inputs